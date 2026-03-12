Old Dominion University shooting: Officials say 2 injured, gunman dead

FILE PHOTO: An alleged gunman is dead, and two people were hurt in a shooting at Old Dominion University.

NORFOLK, Va. — Faculty, staff, and students at Old Dominion University were alerted to an “active threat” on Thursday morning.

The active threat was a shooting that left at least two injured and the alleged gunman dead, The Associated Press reported.

ODU president’s statement

Update 12:51 p.m. ET, March 12: Old Dominion University President Brian Hemphill, Ph.D., released a statement about the incident, which read:

“Earlier today, March 12, 2026, Old Dominion University faced a tragedy on our main campus. I am grateful for the swift response of our police officers, emergency management personnel, and our partners at the City of Norfolk who promptly assisted the injured.”

He offered counseling services and encouraged students, faculty, and staff to use them.

Hemphill finished the message with:

“The safety of our campus community is my top priority. We are deeply committed to safeguarding all Monarchs and ensuring a secure learning, living, and working environment at all times. We take this responsibility very seriously and remain vigilant in our efforts to maintain a safe campus. I extend my thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the incident, as well as the entire campus and the broader community. ”

FBI to assist

Update 12:26 p.m. ET, March 12: The FBI said on X.com that it will be assisting with law enforcement.

ODU students react

Update 12:16 p.m. ET, March 12: Sophomore Logan Hayes was taking a test in the building where the shooting happened. He told WAVY that a fire alarm went off and he ran from the classroom.

“I heard about a multitude of gunshots go off and people just screaming,” Hayes said.

Zachary Mulder told WTKR, “I need(ed) to leave. My heart dropped. I didn’t really know what was going on I just know I had to leave immediately and it was pretty scary at that point because I really didn’t know what was going on or how close the threat was. It was terrifying, I just knew I had to leave from the direction of where everybody was running from.”

Three elementary schools near the campus were placed in into a secure hold because of the shooting, WVEC reported.

“All students and staff are secure, and we are following established safety protocols. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” a Norfolk Public Schools spokesperson said.

What is Constant Hall?

Update 12:06 p.m. ET, March 12: The two people who were injured were taken to an area hospital. WTKR reported that they were in critical condition. Other media outlets, including CNN, said that their conditions are unknown.

It is not known how the alleged gunman died, the AP reported.

Constant Hall is the hub for the College of Business and has a trading room, two full-sized lecture halls and 19 classrooms, according to the university’s website.

ATF on scene

Update 11:54 a.m. ET, March 12: CNN reported that special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

‘The gunman is now deceased.’

Update 11:48 a.m. ET, March 12: The school posted to its website, “Shortly before 10:49 a.m., a gunman in Constant Hall opened fire. Two people were injured. Old Dominion University Police, Norfolk Police and emergency personnel responded immediately. The gunman is now deceased. The injured were transported to a local hospital.”

Original report: The message sent by the university read, “O.D.U. Urgent Alert: Active threat reported at Constant Hall. Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid area,” WAVY reported.

A second message read, “Due to an active shooter situation in which the shooter has been neutralized, all classes and operations on the main campus are suspended for the remainder of the day,” according to WTKR.

The Associated Press reported that police and federal agents are responding to the Norfolk, Virginia, campus.

