Actress Casey Kramer, daughter of famed director Stanley Kramer, dead at 67

Actress Casey Kramer, who starred in films and television and was the oldest daughter of famed producer-director Stanley Kramer, died Sunday, her sister announced. She was 67.

Variety reported that Casey Kramer died of natural causes at her Chicago home, her sister, Kat Kramer, announced on Tuesday.

She made her film debut in 1979′s “The Runner Stumbles,” which was directed by her father, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Stanley Kramer, a nine-time Academy Award nominee, was noted for directing “The Defiant Ones,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “On the Beach,” “The Caine Mutiny,” “Inherit the Wind,” “High Noon” and “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” Variety reported.

Born in Los Angeles on Dec. 28, 1955, Casey Kramer’s four-decade career as an actress included appearances on television series such as “Falcon Crest,” “General Hospital,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Criminal Minds,” “Southland,” “Baskets,” and “Transparent,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her movie credits included roles in “Behind The Candelabra,” “A Rose For Emily,” “Mississippi Requiem” and “Darkness in Tenement 4,” Deadline reported.

Kramer was a longtime member of the Actor’s Studio and had roles on the stage in the productions of “My Sister in This House,” according to Variety.

Her mother, Anne Pearce, was a writer and film executive who was married to Stanley Kramer from 1950 to 1963, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Casey Kramer is survived by her sister Kat; another sister, Jennifer; and her stepmother, Karen Sharpe-Kramer, the entertainment news outlet reported.

