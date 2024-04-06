Adrian Schiller, British actor known for ‘The Last Kingdom,’ ‘Victoria,’ dead at 60

Adrian Schiller

Adrian Schiller: The British actor, who appeared in "The Last Kingdom" and "Victoria," died April 3. He was 60. (Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Adrian Schiller, a British actor who appeared in the historical dramas “The Last Kingdom” and “Victoria,” died on Wednesday. He was 60.

Scott Marshall Partners, an agency that represented Schiller for more than 30 years, confirmed his death to the Los Angeles Times. Additional details, including a cause of death or where the actor died, were not revealed, according to Deadline.

“His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details are yet available,” agent Amanda Evans of Scott Marshall Partners told the BBC in a statement. “He has died far too soon, and we are devastated by the loss.”

Schiller was best known for playing rich ealdorman Aethelhelm in 25 episodes in the Netflix historical series “The Last Kingdom” from 2018 to 2022; and steward Cornelius Penge in 25 episodes of the ITV royal drama “Victoria” from 2016 to 2019, according to IMDb.com.

Schiller appeared as Monsieur D’arque in the 2017 live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast,” Deadline reported. He played David Lloyd George in “Suffragette” (2015), and also appeared in “Bright Star” (2009) and “The Danish Girl” (2015), according to the entertainment news website.

Schiller had recently returned from Australia, where he appeared in “The Lehman Trilogy” in Sydney, according to the Times. He had been scheduled to appear in the play’s international run, the newspaper reported.

In 2023, Schiller was part of the cast in the World War II play, “The White Factory,” at Marylebone Theatre, according to the BBC.

