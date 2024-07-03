Aerosmith’s Rock N’ Roller Coaster Is Back And Open At Disney World, Despite The Rumors

When the Aerosmith Rock N’ Roller Coaster closed for a refresh and remodel 6 months ago there were rumors that Disney was changing the ride to something else entirely. That is clearly untrue as the same ride we know and love has reopened, and as far as it looks, with very little changed. In fact, most of the work done was behind the scenes to the ride system, and not to the design or look of the ride. It still launches you from 0-57 mph in 2.8 seconds, and features our favorite Boston rock band, Aerosmith. Although the classic car hanging upside down at the entrance is silver instead of blue now, so there’s that.

©2024 Cox Media Group