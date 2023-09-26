‘Against my will’: Raiders’ Chandler Jones claims he was hospitalized by Las Vegas Fire Department

Chandler Jones FILE PHOTO: Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was not on the field during Sunday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He claims he was taken to a hospital “against my will” by the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Jones made the allegations in a social media post on Monday night. He said in a handwritten series of notes, that he was on a “court hold” from the Las Vegas Police Department because of his social media posts. He also said he was injected with something after he said he asked them not to.

He was later taken to Southern Hills Hospital before he was transported to Seven Hills Hospital where “they tried to force me to take meds & injections.”

First day out but I’m still aligned. pic.twitter.com/AgxZWP7U9e — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 26, 2023

Jones is on the non-football illness list due to a personal matter, but has been away from the team since Labor Day, ESPN reported.

“It’s a personal situation and a private matter,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said earlier this month. “We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it.”

TMZ Sports reported that despite being a member of the Raiders, he has not played for them this season and said on social media that he did not want to play for them anymore in a series of posts.

Sporting News reported a social media post on Jones’ account accused Raiders owner Mark Davis of child abuse but later said that his account had been hacked after removing the allegations.

He had signed with the now-Vegas team last season on a three-year, $51 million contract.

Jones started his career in 2012 with the New England Patriots until went to the Arizona Cardinals and finally the Raiders.