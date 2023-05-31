Al Pacino expecting baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, rep says

Pacino, girlfriend expecting child NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Al Pacino speaks on stage at the "Heat" Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 17, 2022 in New York City. ( Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva)

Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino, 82, is expecting a baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, the actor’s representative announced on Tuesday.

Alfallah, 29, is eight months pregnant, the representative said.

The baby will be Pacino’s fourth child. He shares 22-year-old twins with actress Beverly D’Angelo and a 33-year-old daughter with former girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

According to eonline.com, Pacino and Alfallah have been romantically linked since April 2022. Alfallah also dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, according to The Daily Mail.

When it comes to his children, Pacino told The New Yorker in 2014, he said he did not want to be like his father, who left his family when he was 2.

“Having children has helped a lot,” Pacino said. “I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life,” he said, adding that when he’s not around them it’s “upsetting to me and to them.”

“So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself,” he added.

Pacino’s baby news comes weeks after longtime friend and former co-star Robert De Niro, 79, announced the birth of his seventh child.