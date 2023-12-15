‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Here’s how to thank your Amazon driver this holiday season

If your Amazon package arrived safely and on time this holiday season, there are ways to directly thank your delivery driver.

>> Read more trending news

The “Alexa, Thank My Driver” feature allows customers to thank their Amazon drivers directly.

On Tuesday, the company announced it has brought back the holiday promotion to tip drivers, according to USA Today. It was something that started last year and has started for 2023.

All you have to do is say “Alexa, thank my driver” to your Amazon Alexa. You can also search “thank my driver” on either Amazon’s website or app, according to USA Today.

The driver will be notified of the appreciation. Amazon said that for the first two million thank-yous they will also send the drivers $5 at no cost to the customer, according to USA Today. However, Amazon said that part of the promotion has already been met.

“You blew us away! We reached 2 million “thank yous” within two days this year, and we’re so thankful for the drivers who are delighting customers during the holidays,” Amazon said.

“Additional awards include $100 each for the 1,000 most-thanked drivers each day through the rest of December; $10,000 for the five top-thanked drivers each week until the end of December (once, from December 18-24 and again from December 25-31); and $25,000 plus an additional $25,000, paid by Amazon, to the charity of choice for the top-five thanked drivers across the full promotional period from December 12-31,” the company said.

The “Alexa, Thank My Driver” feature is available to customers in the United States with an Alexa-enabled device such as an Echo or Echo Show, the Alexa App, Amazon.com or the Amazon mobile app, according to Amazon.