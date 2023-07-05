Allison Mack, ‘Smallville’ actress, released early from prison in NXIVM case

Allison Mack: The "Smallville" actress was released from prison a year ahead of schedule. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Allison Mack, the “Smallville” actress who pleaded guilty in a sex-trafficking case tied to NXIVM, a cult-like group, was released from prison a year early on Monday, prison officials said.

In a statement, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said that Mack, 40, was released from a prison in Dublin, California, The New York Times reported. The Albany Times Union was the first news outlet to report Mack’s release.

Mack was sentenced to three years in prison in June 2021 after pleading guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges two years earlier. She was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and serve 1,000 hours of community service for her role as a high-ranking leader of NXIVM, an organization based in Albany, New York, The Washington Post reported.

At her sentencing in a Brooklyn, New York, court, Senior U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis said that Mack had used her status as a popular actress to “recruit and groom” women as sexual partners, for NXIVM’s leader, Keith Raniere, the Times reported. The judge also called her “an essential accomplice.”

Mack played Chloe Sullivan on the superhero series “Smallville” and also had a recurring role on “Wilfred,” a comedy series.

Mack is the first NXIVM defendant sentenced to finish their term, the Times-Union reported.

Former NXIVM president Nancy Salzman, 68, of Halfmoon, a former nurse, pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy and received a 3 1/2-year sentence and is scheduled to be released in July 2024, according to the newspaper.

The group’s operations director, Clare Bronfman, 44, an heiress to the Seagrams fortune, received an 81-month sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to harbor illegal immigrants for financial gain and fraudulent use of identification, the Times-Union reported. Her expected release date is June 2025.

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison in 2020 on sex trafficking and other charges, according to the Times.

NXIVM education director Lauren Salzman and bookkeeper Kathy Russell, both of Halfmoon, received probation, the Times-Union reported.

NXIVM was founded by Raniere and Salzman in 1998, according to the Post. The group became popular among Hollywood stars, who paid thousands of dollars to participate in self-improvement workshops, the newspaper reported.

The prosecutor alleged that Raniere and other members of NXIVM’s leadership circle used the group as a cover for criminal activities, which included sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl and enslaving another victim for about two years, according to the Post.

