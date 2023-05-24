Amanda Gorman’s inauguration poem moved from elementary school section of library

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. ( Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images /Getty Images)

Amanda Gorman, the young woman who recited a poem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, is speaking out after the poem was moved at a library in a Florida school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools moved “The Hill We Climb” from the elementary school section to the middle school section at a school library after one parent filed a formal objection to the work, the Miami Herald reported.

Gorman posted a response on Facebook calling for people to fight back against book bans.

According to the school district, the work was not banned, but it was “determined at the school that ‘The Hill We Climb’ is better suited for middle school students and it was shelved in the middle school section of the media center. The book remains available in the media center.”

The book was moved after the parent of a student at the school objected to the poem, erroneously listing Oprah Winfrey as the author/publisher, according to documents obtained by the Florida Freedom to Read Project.

It “is not educational and have (sic) indirectly hate messages,” the complaint read, adding that the poem would “cause confusion and indoctrinate students.”

The school, located in Miami Lakes, enrolls students from kindergarten through the eighth grade.

According to the Herald, two other works were also moved from the library’s elementary school section to the middle school section.

