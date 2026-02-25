American Airlines flight from Colombia suffered puncture damage

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, similar to this one, suffered puncture damage to a portion of its wing.

Puncture holes were found in an American Airlines airplane that flew from Medellin, Colombia, to Miami.

The damage was found during a routine postflight inspection, Fox Business reported.

“Following a routine inspection, our teams identified a puncture to the exterior of one of our aircraft in Medellín, Colombia,” American Airlines told the news outlet in a statement.

“The aircraft was immediately removed from service for further inspection and repair. We will work closely with all relevant authorities to investigate this incident.”

According to documents reviewed by CBS News, the puncture “extends all the way through the right-hand aileron.” The ailerons are on the trailing edge of a wing.

The damage was said to resemble bullet holes, according to CBS News, Fox Business and the “Today” show. But it is not confirmed if bullets caused the punctures.

It is also not known when the damage occurred — whether it happened while in the air or when it was on the ground, WSVN reported.

CBS News said temporary repairs were made to the 737 MAX 8 before it flew to Miami. The pilots did not report any issues while the plane was in flight, “Today” reported.

It then left Miami and flew to Dallas as a non-commercial flight. Fox Business said Dallas is American Airlines’ primary maintenance hub.

The Civil Aviation Authority told CBS News it had no reports of an incident but is now investigating. The agency is the Colombian equivalent of the Federal Aviation Administration.

© 2025 Cox Media Group