American trapped in Turkish cave rescued

Rescued: Mark Dickey was rescued from Turkey's third deepest cave. (Mustafa Unal Uysal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An American trapped in a Turkish cave for more than a week was rescued on Monday, authorities said.

Mark Dickey, 40, an experienced caver, became trapped in the Morca Cave, the country’s third deepest, on Sept. 2 after experiencing stomach bleeding, the BBC reported. He was on a mission to map the cave, according to The Associated Press.

In a statement, the Speleological Federation of Turkey said that Dickey was removed from the last exit of the cave at 12:37 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

“Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully,” the organization said. “We congratulate all those who have contributed!”

Dickey was too frail to climb out of the cave by himself, so rescuers carried him with the help of a stretcher, according to the AP.

Dickey entered the cave on Aug. 31, ABC News reported. He became ill about 3,400 feet beneath the surface.

Dickey was first treated by a Hungarian doctor who descended into the cave on Sept. 3, according to the AP. Doctors and rescuers took turns caring for him.

More than 150 people were involved in efforts to rescue Dickey, the BBC reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

