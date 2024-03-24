Ames Department Stores Ames Department Stores to open 35 brick-and-mortar locations across US with plans to open more (Mike Theiler/Getty Images)

Ames Department Stores announced plans to open dozens of locations of its stores again starting in June 2026 across the United States.

Ames said on its website that it will be opening seven distribution locations by store locations to help handle deliveries, will create a new website for online orders, there will be an Ames Cafe at all 35 locations and some locations will have a pharmacy.

35 locations are planned to open starting in June through the end of 2027. There are also plans to open more locations in 2028, the company said.

A list of planned Ames locations has not been released, WFXT reported.

Former Ames Chairman and CEO Joseph R. Ettore announced in 2002 that all 327 of its locations would close, according to the news outlet. The new stores would be a comeback for Ames. The closures led to 20,000 workers to became unemployed.

The New York Times reported in 2002 that Ames closed its stores a year after filing for bankruptcy protection after having a hard time competing with stores like Walmart, Target and KMart.

