Andy Rourke, bassist for The Smiths, dies at age 59

Andy Rourke dies at age 59 NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Musician Andy Rourke DJs at LilySarahGrace Presents Color Outside The Lines on October 25, 2014, in New York City. Rourke's death was announced on Friday. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for LilySarahGrace )

Andy Rourke, the bassist for indie legends The Smiths, has died, according to the BBC.

Rourke, 59, died from pancreatic cancer. His death was announced Friday by band member Johnny Marr.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer,” Marr said.

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

“We request privacy at this sad time.”

Rourke played in The Smiths, in the 1980s when the band was fronted by Morrissey and included Rourke, Marr and Mike Joyce. The Smiths had hits with “This Charming Man,” “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now,” “This Charming Man” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.”

The Smiths split in 1987 in part after Marr believed a news report that said “Smiths to split” was real and planted by Morrissey, according to Sky News.

Rourke and Joyce eventually sued Morrissey and Marr over royalties from the band’s music.

In an Instagram post, Marr said he and Rourke had known each other since they were young.

“Andy and I met as schoolboys in 1975. We were best friends, going everywhere together. When we were fifteen I moved into his house with him and his three brothers and I soon came to realise that my mate was one of those rare people that absolutely no one doesn’t like.

“Andy and I spent all our time studying music, having fun, and working on becoming the best musicians we could possibly be. Back then Andy was a guitar player and a good one at that, but it was when he picked up the bass that he would find his true calling and his singular talent would flourish.”

Other musicians paid tribute to Rourke.

Philip Cunningham of New Order said, “Very sad to hear of the passing of Andy Rourke. A kind-hearted beautiful person and an awesome talent. Thoughts to all family and friends at this difficult time.”

Suede bassist Mat Osman said of Rourke that he was a “total one-off - a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away.”

Aw man. RIP Andy Rourke. A total one-off - a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away. I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along. (pic - K Cummins) pic.twitter.com/c3iBdsstpC — Mat Osman (@matosman) May 19, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group