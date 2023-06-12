Annapolis shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured; suspect in custody

Shooting: Police responded to a shooting Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland. (Chalabala/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One person was fatally shot and three people were wounded after a shooting Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland, according to multiple reports.

A suspect was in custody, WBAL-TV reported.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Paddington Place, according to WJZ-TV.

“It’s unusual for Annapolis,” Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson. told The Baltimore Sun.

One of the wounded victims was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, WBAL reported.

The conditions of the wounded victims was unclear.

Police were expected to provide an update at 10 p.m. EDT, according to WJZ.

