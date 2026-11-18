Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, have welcomed baby No. 3.
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“The Devil Wears Prada” actress was seen walking in New York City carrying a baby on Tuesday, TMZ reported.
The Los Angeles Times noted that the baby’s name and gender have not been released, but that the baby was wearing a maroon and pink hat.
The couple already had two sons, Jonathan and Jack.
Hathaway announced she was expecting in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump with the caption “x Baby, I’m Yours,” as the song of the same name played.
In early October, after the release of several films such as “The Odyssey” and “The End of Oak Street,” Hathaway promised to disappear until the baby was born.
Hathaway, 44, spoke about having a baby at her age.
“Oh, my gosh. It’s amazing. It’s amazing,” she told Seth Meyers. “I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked.”
“We were so shocked it went this way, so we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater,” Hathaway laughed, People magazine reported.
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