Attempt to rescue kitten causes 3-car crash on California bridge

Three-car wreck: A three-car wreck on the Coronado-San Diego Bridge was caused after a kitten zipped through traffic on Tuesday. (Coronado Police Department)

CORONADO, Calif. — A kitten darting in and out of traffic on a Southern California bridge was responsible for a three-car crash on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Coronado Police Department, a motorist stopped on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge after seeing the orange male tabby zipping across lanes on the highway.

When the motorist, who was headed eastbound on the bridge, stopped their vehicle and attempted to catch the kitten, two other vehicles collided with the parked car, KSWB-TV reported.

“There were reports of minor injuries to the drivers and our Coronado firefighters,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Coronado Cpl. Andrew Hutchens found the kitten hiding in the bridge’s “zipper” -- a machine that moves median barriers and divides the lanes on the 1.6-mile span.

The kitten was taken to the animal shelter Paws of Coronado, where fittingly, it was named “Zipper,” KNSD-TV reported. The feline suffered some scrapes to his paw and under his tail, but did not appear to be seriously injured, according to the television station.

The cars did not fare as well, particularly a red Toyota that initially hit the good Samaritan’s vehicle, KNSD reported.