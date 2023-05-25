Autopsy: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss had no drugs, alcohol in system at time of death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss autopsy report NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Stephen “tWitch” Boss had no substances in his system when he died in December an autopsy obtained by several media outlets Wednesday showed.

Boss, 40, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the autopsy report. He had no additional wounds to his body nor any drugs or alcohol in his system, People reported.

Boss was found dead inside a Los Angeles motel room on Dec. 13. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, investigators determined Boss had taken his own life and that there were no signs of foul play on his body or in the hotel room. The case was turned over to the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Boss was a professional dancer, who was also a contestant, an all-star and a judge on the dance competition show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

He served as the official DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before he became a guest host and executive producer on the long-running talk show. He also appeared in several television and movie roles.

Boss is survived by his wife and three children.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.