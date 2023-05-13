Babe Ruth League player dies after struck by baseball during warm-ups

Player dies: A player for a team in the Charlottesville Babe Ruth League died after he was hit with a baseball. (Candice Estep/iStock)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Virginia eighth-grader died after he was struck by a baseball during warm-ups on May 8, officials said.

Calvin Ness, a player for a team in the Charlottesville Babe Ruth League, died after he was struck by a baseball hit by his coach, WCAV-TV reported.

Ness attended Buford Middle School, according to WTVR.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injury, WCAV reported.

The league suspended all practices and games through Monday, according to the television station.

“Our family is so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of compassion and support,” the Ness family said in a statement. “We give our heartfelt love for Calvin’s teammates, coaches and first responders. The last two days have shown us the impact that Calvin’s life had on so many communities he was a part of, from school to baseball and beyond.”

“In life, tragic and terrible things happen to wonderful people,” the family added, stating that Calvin and his coach “fell into this situation.”

The boy’s organs were donated at the hospital where he died, WTVR reported. An Honor Walk was held Thursday night at the hospital, according to the television station.

“:Once the families and players have had space to reflect and grieve, it is time to play ball again,” the Ness family said in their statement. “Calvin wouldn’t have it any other way.”