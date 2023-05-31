Baby dies after being left in hot car while parents attended church

Infant dies after being left in car A baby girl died Sunday after being left in a car while her parents attended a church service, according to the Palm Bay (Florida) Police Department. (Vladdeep/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A baby girl died Sunday after being left in a car while her parents attended a church service, according to the Palm Bay (Florida) Police Department.

>> Read more trending news

The 11-month-old was found unresponsive in a car outside of the small storefront Mount of Olives Evangelical Church in Palm Bay, around 1 p.m., police reported. She was transported to Palm Bay Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

According to police, a baby left in a car while her parents went to church in Palm Bay has died. https://t.co/eUEmHJjsbk — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 30, 2023

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said in a statement.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and that the child’s parents have not been charged in the baby’s death, according to WSVN.

The temperature was around 79 degrees in Palm Bay when the child was found.

The girl is the sixth child to die in a hot car in 2023, according to KidsandCars.org. The website offers information about how to avoid hot car deaths and other information and resources.

It takes about an hour for a child to die in a hot car, according to a study by Arizona State University.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges parents to never leave a child in a car and points out that leaving a window open or cracked is not sufficient to keep the child safe.