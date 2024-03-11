Baby killed, mother injured in apparent attack by family dog

Dog attack Authorities in New Jersey are investigating a reported attack by a family dog that claimed the life of a baby on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities are investigating an apparent dog attack that left a woman injured and claimed the life of her infant child, according to officials in New Jersey.

Authorities said they got a 911 call around 6:15 a.m. Saturday about a baby who was unresponsive at a home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. The child was “believed to have been attacked by the family dog,” according to a statement issued by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials who responded to the call said they found the child and their mother, who had “sustained serious injuries from the dog.” The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name and exact age were not immediately released.

The child’s mother was taken to a hospital for treatment, where the baby’s father joined her, WABC-TV reported. Her condition was not known on Monday.

Authorities did not share more information about the dog believed to be involved in the attack or what happened before the encounter.

Officials with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Woodbridge Police Department are investigating.

