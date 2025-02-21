Back on the big screen: ‘Purple Rain’ returns to theatres for one night only

FILE PHOTO: Prince performs onstage during the 1984 Purple Rain Tour on November 4, 1984, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Prince will loom larger than life on the big screen once again, but for one night only and in a way fans have never seen the film before.

“Purple Rain” will be shown in Dolby Cinemas at AMC Theaters on March 5 in Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, Dolby said in a news release.

Variety said it will have better quality than the 40th-anniversary release last year which was in 4K, restored digitally from an 8K scan of the 35mm negative.

Jed Harmsen, Dolby Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment said, “Devoted and new fans alike prepare to be exhilarated by an unforgettable and unparalleled performance from one of music’s greatest of all time,” Deadline reported.

“Purple Rain” earned $70 million in its initial release and starred Prince and Apollonia.

"Purple Rain" FILE PHOTO: Musician Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the movie "Purple Rain" which was released on July 27, 1984. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The story is about The Kid, played by Prince, who is abused at home and battles against a rival singer, romance and his own band as he becomes a star, Deadline said. The movie’s soundtrack was 13-time platinum and was the first album by Prince to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was at the top for 24 consecutive weeks and on the charges for 167 weeks. The record included “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “I Would Die 4 U” and the title track “Purple Rain.”

Prince won an Oscar for Best Music, Original Song Score in 1985.

Prince died in 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose, ABC News reported.

Tickets are on sale now.

0 of 29 Through the years DETROIT, MI - 1980: Prince, Performing in Detroit, Michigan in 1980. (Photo by Leni Sinclair/Getty Images) (Leni Sinclair/Getty Images) Through the years Musician Prince arrives at this hotel after his sold out show in Madison Square Gardens, New York City, New York, United States, circa 1980s. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) Through the years DETROIT, MI - MARCH 23: Prince in performance at Cobo Arena in Detroit on March 23, 1980. (Photo by Leni Sinclair/Getty Images) (Leni Sinclair/Getty Images) Through the years UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 13: RITZ CLUB Photo of PRINCE, Prince performing on stage - Purple Rain Tour (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Through the years HOLLYWOOD - JULY 26: Musician Prince attending the premiere of "Purple Rain" on July 26, 1984 at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Through the years Prince. Arriving at the American Music Awards & performing on the TV Show "Solid Gold" in 1983 (Photo by Ron Wolfson/WireImage) (Ron Wolfson/WireImage) Through the years JULY 27: Musician Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scence from the movie "Purplpe Rain" which was released on July 27, 1984. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) Through the years NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Inductee Prince performs following George Harrison's induction at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 19th Annual Induction Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel March 15, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Through the years LAS VEGAS - MAY 29: Prince arrives at the 7th Annual Tiger Woods Tiger Jam, on May 29, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Through the years NEW ORLEANS - JULY 2: Prince performs at the 10th Anniversary Essence Music Festival at the Superdome on July 2, 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Musician Prince performs on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Musician Prince is seen on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Prince was honored with the Vanguard Award. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES - MARCH 19: Musician Prince performs onstage at the 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 24: Musician Prince performs during the American Idol Season 5 Finale on May 24, 2006 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 24: Musician Prince performs onstage during the American Idol Season 5 Finale on May 24, 2006 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Through the years MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Through the years PASADENA, CA - JUNE 01: Musician Sheila E (L) and singer Prince perform onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 1, 2007 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR) (Kevin Winter) Through the years PASADENA, CA - JUNE 01: Singer Prince performs onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 1, 2007 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR) (Kevin Winter) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 28: Musician Prince performs his first of three shows onstage during "One Night... Three Venues" hosted by Prince and Lotusflow3r.com held at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images for Lotusflow3r.com) (Kristian Dowling) Through the years NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Singer Mariah Carey and musician Prince appear onstage at the Apollo Theater 75th Anniversary Gala at The Apollo Theater on June 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Singer/musician Prince makes an announcement at The Apollo Theater on October 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Musician Prince speaks onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Through the years DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Prince performs onstage during the "HitnRun" tour at The Fox Theatre on April 9, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for NPG Records 2015) (Chelsea Lauren) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Prince performs onstage at Warner Theatre on June 14, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Karrah Kobus/NPG Records via Getty Images) (Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Musician Prince speaks onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

