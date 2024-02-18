BAFTA Film Awards: ‘Oppenheimer’ takes 7 awards; here is list of winners

Best actor: Cillian Murphy accepts the best leading actor award at the BAFTAs on Sunday. (Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

LONDON — “Oppenheimer” was the big winner during Sunday’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony.

The film won seven awards, including best film, best actor (Cillian Murphy), best director, (Christopher Nolan), best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), best original score, best editing and best cinematography.

Emma Stone won best actress for “Poor Things,” which took four awards.

In addition to the celebrities who attended, the guest list also included BAFTA President Prince William, who attended the ceremony alone, Reuters reported. His wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is recovering after her recent surgery.

🎥✨ Always a pleasure to join the best of the film industry at The @BAFTA Awards. Congratulations to all of this evening’s nominees and winners! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/whsE3WM3hD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 18, 2024

The ceremony was held for the second consecutive year at the Southbank Centre Royal Festival Hall in London.

“Oppenheimer” led with 13 nominations, followed by 11 for “Poor Things.” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Zone of Interest” were next with nine apiece.

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.

Best film

“Oppenheimer”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Poor Things”

Outstanding British film

“The Zone of Interest”

“All of Us Strangers”

“How to Have Sex”

“Napoleon”

“The Old Oak”

“Poor Things”

“Rye Lane”

“Saltburn”

“Scrapper”

“Wonka”

Best director

Christopher Nolan – “Oppenheimer”

Andrew Haigh – “All of Us Strangers”

Justine Triet – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Alexander Payne – “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Jonathan Glazer – “The Zone of Interest”

Best leading actress

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Vivian Oparah – “Rye Lane”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Best leading actor

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Barry Keoghan – “Saltburn”

Teo Yoo – “Past Lives”

Best supporting actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”

Claire Foy – “All of Us Strangers”

Sandra Hüller – “The Zone of Interest”

Rosamund Pike – “Saltburn”

Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Jacob Elordi – “Saltburn”

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Paul Mescal – “All of Us Strangers”

Dominic Sessa – “The Holdovers”

Best outstanding debut, British writer, director or producer

“Earth Mama”

“Blue Bag Life”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“How To Have Sex”

“Is There Anybody Out There?”

Best film not in English language

“The Zone of Interest”

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

Best documentary

“20 Days in Mariupol”

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Wham!”

Best animated film

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

Best adapted screenplay

“American Fiction”

“All of Us Strangers”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best original score

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best casting

“The Holdovers”

“All of Us Strangers”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“How to Have Sex”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best cinematography

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best editing

“Oppenheimer”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best production design

“Poor Things”

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best costume design

“Poor Things”

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

Best make-up & hair

“Poor Things”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

Best sound

“The Zone of Interest”

“Ferrari”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

Best special visual effects

“Poor Things”

“The Creator”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

British short animation

“Crab Day”

“Visible Mending”

“Wild Summon”

British short film

“Jellyfish and Lobster”

“Festival of Slaps”

“Gorka”

“Such a Lovely Day”

“Yellow”

EE Rising Star Award

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Sophie Wilde

