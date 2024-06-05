‘The Baldwins’: Alec, Hilaria Baldwin announce reality series featuring their 7 children

Alec, Hilaria Baldwin Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. )

Actor Alec Baldwin, known for his roles like “30 Rock,” and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, on Tuesday announced their next big project -- a reality show.

“We’ve got an exciting announcement to share! Coming in 2025,” Alec and Hilaria Baldwin said on a shared Instagram post with TLC.

In the video, the couple teases an announcement but Hilaria Baldwin says it has nothing to do with more children, CBS News reported.

“Definitely not. We’re done having kids,” she said, according to CBS News. The video shows the children running around and playing but eventually all of them calm down and take multiple photos together as a family.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec Baldwin said, according to Variety.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were married in July 2012. Their first child was born in August 2013, The Associated Press reported. Alec Baldwin had a daughter, Ireland Baldwin, in a previous marriage with Kim Basinger.

Alec Baldwin, 66, is expected to stand trial next month for a count of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” movie set, according to The New York Times.

Hutchins was killed when a gun that was being used in rehearsal was loaded with live ammunition when it was not supposed to be and it went off, hitting her, the Times reported.

The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted in March of involuntary manslaughter in the cash. According to the newspaper, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 40 Photos: Alec Baldwin through the years Here are some memorable photos of actor Alec Baldwin through the years. (Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group