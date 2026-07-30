Ben Affleck wins $1M on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE - Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding went for the million during the episode that aired on July 29. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

Actor Ben Affleck and “Jeopardy!” champion Jamie Ding put their smarts to the test, winning $1 million for charity.

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The actor and the game show winner were contestants on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” climbing their way up the prize ladder, all the way to the top, according to People magazine.

The $1 million jackpot rested on a single question: “In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, all but which of these have been the names of turkeys pardoned by a U.S. president?”

The options were Peanut Butter & Jelly, Tater & Tot, Mac & Cheese, and Spaghetti & Meatball.

They initially thought about using their “Phone-A-Friend,” but host Jimmy Kimmel reminded them they still had “Ask-the-Host” lifeline at their disposal. After a bit of back and forth, he said: “Spaghetti & Meatball didn’t ring a bell.”

Affleck and Ding were not 100% sure, so they used their “Phone-A-Friend” as well, but that lifeline ran out of time.

They finally locked in “Spaghetti & Meatball,” and after a few tense moments, they found out Kimmel was right and they won $1 million.

You can watch the winning moment here, or below:

The money will go to Affleck’s foundation, the Eastern Congo Initiative, which supports communities that have been “severely impacted by a very traumatic war,” People reported.

They are the fifth winners of the $1 million jackpot since Kimmel took over the show in 2020, including Affleck’s buddy Matt Damon, who won last year when he was paired up with another “Jeopardy!” champion, Ken Jennings, according to Variety.

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