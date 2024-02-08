‘The Big Bang Theory’ actor Johnny Galecki reveals he’s married, has baby

Married FILE PHOTO: Johnny Galecki attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 30th Anniversary Screening of "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation" at the AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn theatre on December 12, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. The actor has revealed that he is married and has a new baby daughter. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images) (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

Johnny Galecki has some big news. He has a family.

“The Big Bang Theory” actor confirmed that he and Morgan Galecki are married and that they have a baby daughter together, several media outlets reported.

The couple, however, didn’t say when they tied the knot or when their baby Oona Evelena was born.

The news was broken in Architectural Digest, which featured the Galecki’s on the cover.

The publication said that Morgan Galecki was pregnant at the time of the photoshoot and that the baby was born “soon after.”

Their home was featured in Architectural Digest, with the magazine calling the Nashville mansion “whimsically gothic.”

Johnny Galecki also has a son with his former partner Alaina Meyer. They split after two years.

The actor moved from Los Angeles to Nashville before the COVID-19 pandemic hit after living in California for most of his life, US Weekly reported.

He had hinted at the relationship in January 2023 when he shared photos of himself with Morgan and his son from a trip to Walt Disney World, with the magazine noting that he was not wearing a wedding band in the photos.

