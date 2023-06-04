Bikini-clad mother wanted on outstanding warrant accused of shooting at police

Arrested: Lauren Cupp was arrested after allegedly firing a weapon at two officers. (Boone County Sheriff's Office)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A bikini-clad Indiana mother of two wanted on misdemeanor warrants in another county is accused of shooting at two police officers while outside walking with her children, authorities said.

Lauren Cupp, 35, of Zionsville, was arrested on May 29 and charged with two felony counts of resisting law enforcement and two felony counts of neglect of a dependent, according to Boone County online booking records. A charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon was dropped, court records show.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed a notice declaring an intent to enhance Cupp’s charges further due to “knowingly or intentionally” pointing and firing a weapon in the direction of a Whitestown police officer, WXIN-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office was aware that Cupp was wanted in Hancock County on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and battery resulting in injury, according to The Lebanon Reporter.

According to court documents, Cupp, wearing a bikini top, towel and a floppy hat, was seen leaving the pool in the Royal Run subdivision of Zionsville on May 29 with her two children, WXIN reported. When she was approached by Whitestown police officers she fled the scene, Boone County sheriff’s spokesperson Wesley Garst said in a statement.

Cupp’s older child pulled the younger child in a wagon behind their mother through yards as officers pursued her, Whitestown police Capt. Chris Burcham told the Reporter.

“After the foot pursuit began, Ms. Cupp brandished a firearm, discharged a single shot in the direction of pursuing officers, within the residential neighborhood,” Burcham said. “She starts to walk away, pulls a firearm out of her purse, and said something to the effect of ‘Today isn’t the day.’”

A second officer attempted to approach Cupp down the road but she allegedly pointed a firearm at him and fired a shot before running away, leaving her children at the scene, WXIN reported.

Cupp eventually surrendered when a K-9 unit drew near her hiding place, according to the television station.

“I’m over here. Don’t send the dog,” she reportedly said, according to court documents.

Cupp also posted a video plea for help as she hid in the woods, Burcham said.

She was booked into the Boone County Jail in Lebanon, according to the Reporter.