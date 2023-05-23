‘Bittersweet’: High school graduate visits mother’s grave to show off diploma

Bittersweet graduation: File photo. A Texas teen graduated on Saturday and then went to her mother's gravesite to share his big moment. (Liliboas/Getty Images)

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was a bittersweet moment for a Texas high school graduate.

DeShawn Martin, of Beaumont, graduated from high school on Saturday, then wore his cap and gown to Magnolia Cemetery to visit his mother’s gravesite.

Martin graduated from Beaumont United High School but lost his mother, 50-year-old Trenisha Freeman, on Oct. 25, 2022, after a long battle with diabetes.

“We knew it was gonna happen, just didn’t know it would be this soon,” the teen’s father, John Martin, told KBMT-TV. “She wanted to be here for him. She tried.”

On graduation day, John Martin snapped an emotional photograph of the boy at the cemetery and later posted it on Facebook.

“He is showing her that he finally did it!” John Martin wrote. “It is a sad day but also a day to be proud!”

John Martin told KBMT that the photograph was one of the most difficult he ever had to take.

In her obituary posted to Proctor’s Mortuary in Beaumont, Freeman was remembered as a person who “had a contagious smile that would brighten your day a childlike laugh that would make you laugh too.”

“Trenisha was very intuitive and as we would say didn’t miss a beat,” the obituary read.

DeShawn Martin is the youngest of Freeman’s three children. Despite his mother’s death, the teen overcame his grief and achieved his goal of graduating. He walked across the stage at Ford Park, an entertainment complex in Beaumont.

“It was a bittersweet moment, that his mother wasn’t here to see it,” John Martin told KBMT. “So I was kind of holding back emotion at the graduation. So, I am just proud of him.”

After the ceremony, DeShawn Martin went to Magnolia Cemetery to share his big moment.

“It was hard for me to take that picture because I’m used to taking photos with us in it,” John Martin told the television station. “Overall it was a sad day, but a good day as well.”