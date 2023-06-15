Blackie Onassis, drummer for ‘90s rock band Urge Overkill, dies at 57

Urge Overkill Blackie Onassis dies at 57 NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1993: Johnny "Blackie Onassis" Rowan, of the American alternative rock band Urge Overkill, poses for a portrait circa 1993 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images/Getty Images)

John Rowan, who performed as Blackie Onassis as the drummer for ‘90s Chicago rock band Urge Overkill, died Tuesday, according to The Los Angeles Times.

>> Read more trending news

He was 57.

A cause of death was not given.

While Rowan was not a founding member of the band, he joined Urge Overkill for the group’s third album “The Supersonic Storybook,” released in March 1991.

The band began to gain a national following and went on to open for Nirvana on it Nevermind tour, according to All Music.

Rowan played on the band’s signature hit “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon.” Urge Overkill’s version of the song written by Neil Diamond was featured in the Quentin Tarantino film “Pulp Fiction.”

Urge Overkill confirmed Rowan’s death in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Urge Overkill is saddened to report that Blackie has passed away,” the band wrote in the post. “Please respect our privacy at this time. We are sending much love to his family and all his fans. We know he will be missed.”

Rowan played with the band until around 2000 when founding members of the band, guitarists Nash Kato and Eddie “King” Roeser, left the group. Rowan suffered from drug issues along the way and was arrested for possession of heroin in 1995.

Rowan is survived by his mother, Mary; his sister Anne; and his brother Tim.





©2023 Cox Media Group