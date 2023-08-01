Body found stuffed in plastic barrel at Malibu beach

Investigation An official stands next to a barrel where a body was discovered in Malibu Lagoon State Beach, California on July 31, 2023. A body stuffed in a barrel was discovered July 31, 2023 on Malibu Beach, a swanky Californian hotspot beloved by the rich and famous, police said. Reports said the man's corpse was crammed into a 55-gallon drum when it was discovered by maintenance workers. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

MALIBU, Calif. — Law enforcement in California is trying to find out what killed a man and how his body was stuffed in a 55-gallon drum.

The man’s remains were found in the barrel when a lifeguard at a beach in Malibu saw something floating offshore, CNN reported.

The barrel was first found by a state park maintenance worker who saw it floating in a lagoon on Sunday afternoon. The lagoon is near the Pacific Coast Highway bridge, KTLA reported. Using a kayak, he dragged the barrel back onshore but left it unopened.

“Apparently it was too heavy and they didn’t want to open it and they left it on shore,” Lt. Hugo Reynagna with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told KABC.

The drum was swept back into the water during high tide.

There had been several calls saying that they had seen the barrel floating in the lagoon over the weekend.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the lifeguard who then saw it swam out to the barrel, brought it back to shore and then opened it because it was unusually heavy, the Los Angeles Times reported. That’s when the lifeguard found what officials called a “non-responsive” person. Paramedics and sheriffs deputies responded and the man in the barrel was declared dead at the scene, CNN reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the remains are those of a Black adult man but they don’t know how long the man was in the drum as the remains did not seem significantly decomposed. There was also no blood splatter or signs of violence. He also was not wearing any clothing.

They are now trying to find out the cause of death, KABC reported.

Investigators told KTLA that the barrel may have entered the lagoon from the ocean with the tide carrying it in. But the Times reported that officials are also looking at security video to see if there are any clues surrounding the barrel’s appearance.



