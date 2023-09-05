Border Patrol agents seize 13,440 rounds of ammunition during inspection

DEL RIO, Texas — Border Patrol agents intercepted 13,440 rounds of ammunition during an inspection at U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Del Rio Port of Entry in Texas found the ammunition on Aug. 23.

Officers assigned to outbound operations chose to inspect a white 1992 Ford cargo van traveling to Mexico, the release stated. The vehicle, which was pulling a utility trailer, was detained at the Del Rio International Bridge.

Agents inspecting the vehicle discovered the 13,400 rounds of ammunition of “various calibers.” The ammunition was found in ammunition boxes that were hidden inside trash cans.

The ammunition was seized and the case was referred to Homeland Security Investigations special agents, according to the news release.

“Our CBP officers continue to do outstanding enforcement work,” Liliana Flores, director for the Del Rio Port of Entry, said in a statement. “This interception is just one example of the crucial work they do to protect our communities on both sides of the border.”