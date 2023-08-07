Brittney Griner scores 22 points in return after taking mental health break

Brittney's back: Brittney Griner returned to action on Saturday after taking a break to focus on mental health issues. She scored 22 points against Seattle. (Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

PHOENIX — WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to action Saturday after skipping a road trip to address mental health issues, scoring 22 points during the Phoenix Mercury’s 97-91 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Griner, 32, returned seamlessly to action at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, assisting on the game’s first layup and scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter, The Arizona Republic reported.

She added six rebounds and four assists, according to ESPN.

Brittney Griner addressed the importance of mental health after sitting out the last three games. pic.twitter.com/JI5yEOkHUr — ESPN (@espn) August 6, 2023

Last week, Griner decided to skip the Mercury’s two-game road trip to Chicago and Indianapolis, stating that she wanted to focus on her mental health.

She is playing in her first season since being detained in a Russian jail for 10 months last year.

“Anytime you take a day off or two days off, you’re going to feel it,” Griner told reporters after the game. “I’m not going to sit up here and act like a robot, I’m not. You feel it a little bit, but it’s not like having a whole season off and trying to come back.”

Griner thanked the Mercury organization for giving her the freedom to take time off if necessary.

“You can’t plan for when you might need some time,” Griner told reporters. “I just want to shout out the Phoenix Mercury organization. From the jump, they were there for me, making sure I was good, letting me know that at any moment if I needed some time off, I could do that.”

Griner has played in 21 of the Mercury’s 27 games this season, ESPN reported. She did not play on Thursday against Atlanta, but was present for the home game as teammate Diana Taurasi scored her 10,000th career point, according to the cable sports network.

Taurasi scored 42 points on Thursday, the Republic reported.

On Saturday, Griner played 24 minutes, making 10 of 15 shots from the field, according to ESPN.

Griner was facing years in a penal colony in Russia after she was there playing basketball during the WNBA offseason. Officials found cannabis oil in her luggage in February 2022.

She was imprisoned on drug charges and was convicted in court, but returned to the U.S. on Dec. 9, 2022, as part of a prisoner swap with Moscow that saw arms dealer Viktor Bout sent to Russia.

Bout, who was once known as the “Merchant of Death,” was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 on charges that he planned to illegally sell weapons, according to The Associated Press.

In June 2023, Griner and her Mercury teammates were confronted by a “provocateur” YouTube personality at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.