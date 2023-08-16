Bruce Springsteen cancels Philadelphia concerts due to illness

Canceled: Bruce Springsteen canceled a pair of concerts in Philadelphia due to illness. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen canceled a pair of concert dates due to illness, hours before his Wednesday night show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Springsteen, 73, canceled the Wednesday show and also Friday night’s concert at the stadium, according to the singer’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows,” the social media post stated.

Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.



Earlier this year, Springstreen and the E Street Band scheduled the Philadelphia concerts as part of a 22-show on his latest tour, WCAU-TV reported.

Citizens Bank Park confirmed the postponement on Wednesday, adding that new dates for the shows have not been announced, according to WPVI-TV.

In April, Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, were unable to attend an announcement designating the singer’s birthday -- Sept. 23 -- “Bruce Springsteen Day” across his home state of New Jersey because both had been diagnosed with COVID-19, Variety reported.

Springsteen also canceled several concerts in March due to illness.

The nature of Springsteen’s latest illness was unclear.

According to Springsteen’s website, the singer and the E Street Band have two shows scheduled for Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 24 and Aug. 26 at Gillette Stadium.

