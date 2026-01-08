Bruno Mars announces ‘The Romantic’ world tour, days after he says he’s finished new album

FILE PHOTO: Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Bruno Mars is hitting the road for his headlining tour.

On Jan. 5, he posted on social media, “My album is done,” then on Thursday, the “24K Magic” singer announced his “The Romantic Tour” to support the new album.

He will spend six months performing in stadiums on two continents, Variety reported.

It kicks off on April 10 in Las Vegas.

He will also be joined on tour by DJ Pee .Wee for all stops and Victoria Monét, Raye and Leon Thomas in some cities.

Here are the tour stops:

April 10: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

April 14: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

April 18: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

April 22: NRG Stadium, Houston

April 25: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Atlanta

April 29: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

May 2: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

May 6: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

May 9: Ford Field, Detroit

May 13: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

May 16: Soldier Field Stadium, Chicago

May 20: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

May 23: Rogers Stadium, Toronto

May 24: Rogers Stadium, Toronto

June 20: Stade de France, Paris

June 21: Stade de France, Paris

June 26: Olympiastadion, Berlin

July 4: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

July 5: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

July 10: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

July 14: Stadio San Siro, Milan

July 18: Wembley Stadium Connected by EE, London

July 19: Wembley Stadium Connected by EE, London

Aug. 21: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 22: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 29: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Sept. 1: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sept. 5: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sept. 9: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sept. 12: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Sept. 16: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sept. 19: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Sept. 23: Alamodome, San Antonio

Sept. 26: Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy, Air Force Academy, Colorado

Oct. 2: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Oct. 10: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Oct. 14: BC Place, Vancouver

Presales start on Jan. 14 at noon local time, but fans have to sign up here by Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

General ticket sales start on Jan. 15 at noon local time.

Mars’ new album, “The Romantic,” is slated to be released on Feb. 27, with the first single released on Jan. 9. It will be his first solo, full-length album since 2016, Variety reported. It is his fourth solo album, according to Rolling Stone.

0 of 26 Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 1990: American singer-songwriter and music producer Bruno Mars (born Peter Hernandez); shown here as a four year old Elvis impersonator in August 1990 in Memphis, TN. (Photo by Catherine McGann/Getty Images) (Catherine McGann/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2010: Musician Bruno Mars (L) and rapper B.o.B perform onstage during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards at NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2010: In this handout provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Peter Hernandez, a Hip-Hop performer whose stage name is "Bruno Mars" poses for a mug shot photo after he was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center September 19, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found him with 2.6 grams of cocaine at the Hard Rock, Las Vegas. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2010: Musician Bruno Mars performs on "A Different Spin With Mark Hoppus" at the fuse Studios on September 29, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2010: Musician/songwriter Bruno Mars performs onstage during the GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live at Club Nokia on December 1, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2011: Singer/producer Bruno Mars arrives at the 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen at Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2011: Musician Bruno Mars, winner of the Best Male Pop Vocal Performance award for "Just The Way You Are" poses in the press room at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2011: Singer Bruno Mars (L) and director Spike Lee speak during the 2011 NBA All-Star game at Staples Center on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) (Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2011: Singer Bruno Mars performs at the Echo Awards 2011 at Palais am Funkturm on March 24, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2011: Singer Bruno Mars performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center on June 24, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2013: Grammy Award winner, Platinum record producer and artist Bruno Mars performs at Prudential Center on July 1, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Atlantic Records) (Brad Barket) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2014: Bruno Mars (L) and Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2016: Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2016: Beyonce, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2016: Singer Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2018: Recording artist Bruno Mars accepts Album of the Year for '24K Magic' onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2018: Model Jessica Caban (L) and recording artist Bruno Mars attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2018: Bruno Mars speaks onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2022: Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording A) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2022: Bruno Mars attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2025: Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) Photos: Bruno Mars through the years 2025: (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

©2026 Cox Media Group