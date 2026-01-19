Buffalo Bills fire Sean McDermott as coach

The Buffalo Bills fired their coach after nine seasons.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills fired coach Sean McDermott on Monday, less than 48 hours after the team lost an overtime playoff game to the Denver Broncos.

The firing was reported by several news outlets, including The New York Times, the Buffalo News and The Associated Press, each citing anonymous sources.

McDermott, 51, compiled a 98-50 regular-season record and an 8-8 postseason mark during his nine seasons in Buffalo. But even with franchise quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills were unable to advance to the Super Bowl.

Buffalo had reached the AFC divisional round for six consecutive seasons, and reached the conference championship twice. The Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in both AFC Championship Games.

The team’s latest disappointment was a 33-30 defeat to the top-seeded Broncos in Denver during the AFC divisional playoffs on Saturday.

McDermott’s 98 regular-season victories are second in franchise history to Marv Levy, who won 112 games in 12 seasons and guided the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls during the early 1990s.

