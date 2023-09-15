Canadian man swims across lake to US to steal gun from pawn shop

Man arrested after swimming to US from Canada FILE PHOTO: A Canadian man who has his right to carry a gun revoked, donned a wet suit and flippers and swam across a river to the United States and stole a handgun from a pawn shop, police said. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Canadian man who has his right to carry a gun revoked donned a wet suit and flippers and swam across a river to the United States where he then stole a handgun from a pawn shop, police said.

>> Read more trending news

Jeremy James Wallace, 24, of Ontario was named in a criminal complaint U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials filed last week in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the Detroit News reported.

According to FOX 2 Detroit, Wallace allegedly made the trip across the St. Clair River from Sombra, Ontario, to East China Township, Michigan, and then walked to New Haven. New Haven is about 37 miles from Detroit.

In the affidavit obtained by the news station, deputies claim Wallace admitted to being in the U.S. illegally, adding that he swam across the U.S.-Canada border, telling deputies he was wearing a wetsuit, flotation devices and swimming fins.

Wallace then allegedly went to Metro Pawn & Guns in New Haven, where he asked to see a .22 caliber pistol.

As he looked at the gun, he asked to see another weapon and when the employee went to get the other gun, Wallace grabbed the .22 caliber handgun and two empty magazines before fleeing the store.

Deputies responding to the call of a robbery said they saw Wilson run into the woods. Deputies followed and Wallace was arrested.

According to the court filing, Wallace said that once he was in possession of the handgun, he planned to swim back to Sombra.

He faces charges of improper entry by an alien, an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a stolen firearm.

If Wallace is convicted, he faces up to six months in federal prison for the improper entry charge, up to 10 years for the being an alien in possession of a firearm charge and up to 10 years for the stolen firearm possession charge, the Detroit News reported.