‘Candy lady’ accused of selling drug-infused candy to children

Renee Stephens: The "Candy Lady" allegedly sold packages of candy infused with marijuana to children in her Tampa neighborhood. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. — A west-central Florida woman known as the “Candy Lady” is accused of trafficking fentanyl and selling drug-infused treats to children in her neighborhood, authorities said.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Renee Leemasha Stephens, 32, of Tampa, was arrested on Dec. 11. She was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of cannabis, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and maintaining a dwelling to traffic narcotics with minors present, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The FDLE began investigating Stephens in August after receiving a tip, WFLA-TV reported. A three-month investigation was conducted, with agents making controlled purchases of 58 grams of fentanyl from the suspect, according to the television station.

During one controlled purchase, agents allegedly witnessed Stephens handling fentanyl while holding her infant child, the FDLE said in its news release.

On Dec. 11, FDLE agents searched Stephens’ home and discovered 153 grams of fentanyl, 100 fentanyl pills and marijuana, WTVT reported. Agents also found 63 individual packages that resembled packages of candy, chips and cereal, according to the television station. The packages contained marijuana, according to the FDLE.

Stephens’ husband, Vincent Stephens, who is currently in jail on drug-related charges, allegedly helped his wife make deals and has been charged with conspiracy to traffic and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, WFLA reported.

“I applaud the hard work of our agents who continue to target and arrest fentanyl traffickers,” Mark Brutnell, the Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge for the FDLE, said in a statement. “The drug-infused candy this suspect was reportedly selling to children is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Renee Stephens remains in Tampa’s Falkenburg Road Jail, with bail set at $92,000 online records show.