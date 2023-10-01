Car goes airborne, lands on train tracks; passenger hospitalized

Landing on tracks: A passenger in a vehicle was injured when it hit a concrete wall and flipped onto railroad tracks. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

SAN ANTONIO — A passenger was injured on Friday after the vehicle he was riding hit a concrete wall and flipped onto nearby railroad tracks, authorities said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the crash occurred at about 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Gibbs Sprawl Road and Woodlake Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Friday, KSAT-TV reported.

Police said a southbound Lincoln MKZ was on Woodlake Parkway and was unable to stop at the intersection. The driver crashed into a small concrete wall and the car went airborne, landing on nearby railroad tracks, according to the television station.

Officials said the driver fled the scene of the crash, according to KENS-TV.

Police did not release the condition of the 39-year-old passenger, according to the television station.

Authorities said that when the driver is found, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid moving, KSAT reported.