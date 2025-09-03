Cardi B cleared of assault in civil case

LOS ANGELES — A jury has cleared rapper Cardi B of the assault of a security guard in California that allegedly occurred seven years ago.

Emani Ellis had sued Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, for $24 million in civil court, claiming the entertainer cut her face with her fingernail and spat on her, The New York Times reported.

The alleged incident happened in 2018 when Cardi B was at a Beverly Hills obstetrician and was about four months pregnant with her first child. As she left an elevator, she said she saw Ellis recording a video of her and telling a person on the phone that she had seen the rapper.

The two women then got into an argument.

Cardi B said she and Ellis got into a verbal fight and had been “chest to chest,” but said she did not assault the guard.

Ellis said that Cardi B cut her face so badly that it required plastic surgery. She also lost her job over the incident, ABC News reported.

The doctor with whom Cardi B had her appointment told the court that he tried to de-escalate the fight and told Ellis to “stop” and “do your job.” The receptionist testified she did not see a fight between the pair.

It took the jury less than an hour to come up with the verdict, NBC News reported.

