Catherine, Princess of Wales, will be at Trooping of the Colour

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she is “making good progress” with her cancer treatment and will be attending the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday.

She announced in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer, The Associated Press reported.

Kate has not had any public appearances this year and has made few public statements.

On Friday, however, she addressed how she is faring saying, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” adding that she has a “few more months” of treatment.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she said.

The post on the social media platform X is signed “C” and has a new image of Kate standing among trees. The post did not say exactly when or where it was taken, or if it was manipulated by photo editing software. The photo was credited to Matt Porteouse and was said to have been done in 2024.

Earlier this year, the royal family issued a photo of Kate surrounded by her and Prince William’s children, but it was later found that it had been adjusted through photo editing software.

While Kate has been undergoing her own private battles with cancer, her father-in-law, King Charles III, is also dealing with a cancer diagnosis of his own. He too has not said what type of cancer he has, but he is continuing his royal duties.

The Trooping of the Colour is the celebration of the King’s official birthday. More than 1,400 officers and soldiers, 200 horses and more than 400 musicians will parade on Saturday. The parade will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. London time, or about 5 a.m. ET.

