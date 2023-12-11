CDC: 15 states see ‘high,’ ‘very high’ levels of respiratory illness; is yours?

Respiratory illnesses on the rise Respiratory illness activity is on the rise across most areas of the United States, with levels considered “high” or “very high” in 15 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (wildpixel/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Respiratory illness activity is on the rise across most of the United States, with levels considered “high” or “very high” in 15 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“High” or “very high” levels of respiratory illness activity mean more people are going to the doctor with symptoms from any respiratory disease including RSV, influenza, COVID-19 and the common cold.

According to CDC data, flu activity continues to increase in pockets in the country. The Southeast and south-central areas of the U.S. have the highest levels of activity, according to the CDC.

Weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 22,513 in the week ending Dec. 2, the CDC reported. Senior citizens, infants and young children have all seen increases in hospitalizations, ABC News reported.

According to the agency, it is actively tracking a variant known as JN.1, which is a descendant of the BA.2.86 omicron subvariant and makes up 21% of cases in the U.S. now.

RSV, which had been on the rise this fall, appears to be declining slightly. The majority of cases are being reported in children younger than 4 and adults older than 65.

The states where RSV, flu, COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses are at high or very high levels are:

Alabama California Colorado Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Nevada New Jersey New Mexico North Carolina South Carolina Tennessee Texas Wyoming

New York City also has a high level of respiratory disease.

If you want to find out the level of respiratory illness near you, click here, choose your state and then your county.