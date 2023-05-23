CDC says salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough

Food safety alert: The CDC is warning consumers after a salmonella outbreak impacting people in six states was linked to raw cookie dough. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention )

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert on Tuesday after a salmonella outbreak in six states -- including three in the Pacific Northwest -- was linked to raw cookie dough.

In a notice, the CDC stated that the outbreak of salmonella was linked to raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s. The agency said that at least 18 people contracted salmonella between Feb. 27, 2023, and May 2, 2023.

At least half of the people who became sick reported that they ate the take-and-bake raw cookie dough manufactured by Papa Murphy’s.

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: People reported eating Papa Murphy’s raw chocolate chip cookie dough or raw S’mores bars dough before getting sick.



If you have any in your refrigerator or freezer, throw it away. https://t.co/RmBNwe2dJj pic.twitter.com/3JuOw4KnPp — CDC (@CDCgov) May 23, 2023

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, data collected by the CDC revealed that 12 of 14 cases reported eating food from Papa Murphy’s and nine people reported eating raw Chocolate Chip Cookie or S’mores Bars dough.

The largest number of cases were reported in Washington State, with six. Neighboring Oregon and Idaho each had four reported cases, while two people became ill in Utah.

Solo cases were reported in California and Missouri, the CDC said.

In a statement released on Monday, Papa Murphy’s said it issued a “stop sell order” for its take-and-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and S’mores Bars, which have portions of the chocolate chip cookie dough.

“The safety of our guests is of utmost importance at Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza,” the company said.

The Chocolate Chip Cookie and S’mores Bars cookie dough products were “promptly removed” from stores.

“We did this proactively out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of our guests,” Papa Murphy’s said.

According to the FDA, salmonella usually occurs 12 to 72 hours after a person consumes contaminated foods and can last between four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, the agency said.

Children younger than 5 years old, senior citizens and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to severe infections, the FDA said.

The CDC advised consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers and discard the raw cookie dough.

“CDC always advises people not to eat raw cookie dough, unless it has a label indicating that it is safe to be eaten raw,” the agency said.