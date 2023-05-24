Celebrities react to death of Tina Turner Tina Turner smiles during the presentation of the music project 'Beyond - Three Voices For Peace' on May 14, 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland. The CD contains a spiritual message by Tina Turner. (Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

Celebrities posted on social media Wednesday afternoon following the death of music legend Tina Turner.

A representative for the music legend said she “died peacefully at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” according to a statement obtained by Sky News. The news was confirmed by her representatives on her Facebook page.

Celebrities like Ciara have posted about Turner’s death, saying “Heaven gained an angel,” on Twitter. Even NASA paid tribute to the late singer on Twitter, saying, “Her legacy will forever live among the stars.”

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

A life to celebrate…

Rest In Peace Queen Tina Turner 🙏🏾🕊️🎤 pic.twitter.com/gPK6HMu4Tc — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) May 24, 2023

Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars. pic.twitter.com/W0OGq61vwT — NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2023

A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now,… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2023

Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was iconic, talented, and fierce. What a journey. What a life, filled with great highs and great lows. She left an abusive marriage. She found love again. She made her way in this world, selling millions of albums. She became a mother, she experienced terrible… pic.twitter.com/Es5fKZMGZL — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 24, 2023

🥺💔 an icon. Rest In Peace mama🤍 https://t.co/491v3xVZn6 — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) May 24, 2023

RIP @tinaturner The world just lost one hell of a powerhouse woman. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the… pic.twitter.com/Lfat1OiBj3 — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 24, 2023

SIMPLY THE BEST BEST BEST. WE LOVE YOU TINA ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 24, 2023

RIP to the legendary Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/Pgh2pXbVn3 — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) May 24, 2023

My condolences to the Turner family rest in peace Tina Turner you will be missed pic.twitter.com/3vi2fWtF1k — Grandmaster Flash (@DJFlash4eva) May 24, 2023

Legends never die. They live on in our collective psyche forever. Thank you for enriching our lives, Tina. Rest in power… #tinaturner 1939-2023 pic.twitter.com/ODXWr0JlrP — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) May 24, 2023

My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone. Sx — Garbage (@garbage) May 24, 2023

RIP Tina. She was my moms hero, she was the ultimate superhero to me too. 🙏🏾 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 24, 2023

Sad to hear of Tina Turner passing. I saw her on her first major tour, supporting The Rolling Stones at Birmingham Odeon on 1966 & became an instant fan. RIP pic.twitter.com/ijZJRtwZmN — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) May 24, 2023

