Celebrities react to Jimmy Buffett’s death

Jimmy Buffett: Celebrities reacted to the death of the beloved "Margaritaville" singer. (Handout/Getty Images)

Legendary “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett has died at the age of 76, according to a statement posted on his website and on social media on Saturday.

Elton John paid tribute to Buffett on his Instagram story calling him a “unique and treasured entertainer.”

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” - the legend Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/l0aMeuiOCJ — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) September 2, 2023

The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was. ❤️☀️🌊🦜🍔 pic.twitter.com/F1HC8G2bUE — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 2, 2023

On behalf of the New Orleans Saints, we send our thoughts and prayers to Jimmy Buffett's family, friends and fans



He was an iconic performer, a true Saints fan, a dear friend of New Orleans, and the life of the party



Jimmy will be dearly missed but celebrated forever 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TSMH6xasse — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 2, 2023

“He lived a life of song till the very last breath…” A beautiful tribute. Have one with a salt rim for us in the Great After, Jimmy. https://t.co/xaZLPJfuFD — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 2, 2023

My condolences to his family… such a legend. https://t.co/UdVGwpE3VB — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 2, 2023

Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/9DUqbe8Hmf — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) September 2, 2023