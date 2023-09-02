Celebrities react to Jimmy Buffett’s death

Jimmy Buffett: Celebrities reacted to the death of the beloved "Margaritaville" singer. (Handout/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Legendary “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett has died at the age of 76, according to a statement posted on his website and on social media on Saturday.

Elton John paid tribute to Buffett on his Instagram story calling him a “unique and treasured entertainer.”

Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville singer, dies at 76
Jimmy Buffet through the years

    
