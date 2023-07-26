Celebs react to death of Sinead O’Connor

Reaction: Celebrities reacted to the death of singer Sinead O'Connor. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family announced Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Musicians, artists, and others have posted their condolences on social media following the news of her death.

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge said that O’Connor was “haunted all her life,” on Twitter and that her death “is such a tragedy.”

This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl. #Sinead #RIPSinead Sinead O’Connor Dead at 56 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/DPTd1tNmZT — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) July 26, 2023

Rapper Ice T shared his respects on Twitter saying that O’Connor “stood for something.”

“I am heartbroken,” the band, Garbage, said on Twitter.

“Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot,” mixed-martial arts star and fellow Irishman Conor McGregor said on Twitter. “Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

Singer Janelle Monáe posted the quote “Fight the real enemy,” from O’Connor on Twitter.

Burned her career and life to the ground with one of the most Christian, punk, AND moral actions all in the same, blazing moment. Nothing compares. #RIPSinead https://t.co/heYNsDnXRx pic.twitter.com/3uQskjmCKj — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 26, 2023

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Sinead O'Connor NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 01: Photo of Sinead O'CONNOR (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns) (Michel Linssen/Redferns via Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group