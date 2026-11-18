An illustration of Voyager 1, which became the first spacecraft to travel one light day from Earth.

The Voyager 1 probe, launched by NASA in 1977, reached a major milestone early Wednesday. The spacecraft is now one light day away from Earth, a distance of more than 16 billion miles.

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According to Space.com, it is the farthest that any human machine has ever traveled from Earth.

The milestone was reached at 5:16 a.m. ET, the website reported. Radio signals, which travel at 186,000 mph per second, will now need at least 24 hours to reach the flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, according to CBS News.

“The Earth and Voyager are exactly 24 hours apart at the speed of light,” Voyager Project Scientist Linda Spilker told Space.com. “It’s a very special moment where Voyager 1 is about 16.1 billion miles away, and we’re celebrating that moment because it’s the first human-made object to actually reach one light-day distance.”

Nov. 18, 2026, 5:16am EST The Voyager 1 spacecraft has reached a distance of one light-day from Earth. — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) November 18, 2026

Voyager’s long journey, which began on Sept. 5, 1977, when it lifted off from Cape Canaveral, has been hailed -- along with the Apollo moon landings of the late 1960s and early 1970s -- as one of the great feats of U.S. space flight.

“It’s difficult to describe, difficult to put into words,” Kareem Badaruddin, Voyager interstellar mission manager, told CBS News. “I feel like this mission is one of the great things that people have ever done, that humans have ever done.

“All of us, every person, whether they’ve worked on this mission or not, can take some pride in it and can feel like this is a part of what our civilization has accomplished.”

Just 34 minutes before its cameras were turned off in 1990, Voyager 1 captured this iconic view of Earth – a pale blue dot in the vastness of space. Today, Voyager 1 is one light-day away from Earth. A little piece of our planet journeying through interstellar space. 🌎💙 https://t.co/HOlmoKK4P6 — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) November 18, 2026

Voyager 1 began with about 470 watts of power, which is currently down to 210 watts now, according to the news outlet. That is enough to run two of its 10 instruments while keeping the spacecraft properly aligned to continue to beam data back to Earth.

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