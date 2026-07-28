Chargers QB Justin Herbert, singer Madison Beer engaged

FILE PHOTO: Singer and songwriter Madison Beer and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers watch game three of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. The couple announced their engagement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It’s apparently now a trend. A football player and singer are now engaged.

Weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot, Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert and singer/songwriter Madison Beer announced their engagement.

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Beer posted simply “meet my financé” on Instagram along with a carousel of photos.

TMZ reported that the couple were linked last year and went public on the Chargers’ sidelines when they shared a kiss. Then Herbert appeared in one of Beer’s music videos

He also skipped organized team activities over the offseason to support Beer’s “Locket Tour,” USA Today reported.

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