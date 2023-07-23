Charlie Chaplin’s daughter, actress Josephine Chaplin dies at 74 Daughter of Charlie Chaplin, Josephine Chaplin died earlier this month at the age of 74 in Paris, France, her family announced. (NetPix/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PARIS — Daughter of Charlie Chaplin, Josephine Chaplin died earlier this month at the age of 74 in Paris, France, her family announced.

>> Read more trending news

Chaplin’s sons, Charly, Julien, and Arthur announced her passing in a French newspaper, according to People Magazine. They said she died on July 13 in Paris. The family also added that there will be a private funeral for her in Paris.

Chaplin was born in Santa Monica, California, and was the third of eight children for Charlie Chaplin and Oona O’Neill, Variety reported.

In 1972, Chaplin started in “The Canterbury Tales” film and “L’odeur des Fauves,” according to Variety. She also starred in “Escape to the Sun,” later that year. In 1974, she starred in a European crime thriller called “Shadowman.” In 1976, she was in the horror film “Jack the Ripper.”

She starred in “The Bay Boy” in 1984 which according to Variety was a film that started Kiefer Sutherland’s acting career. In 1988, she starred in a television mini-series called “Hemingway.”

Chaplin and her family were involved in some kind of extortion plot by two men who stole her father’s body and coffin in 1978, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Charlie Chaplin died in Switzerland on the previous Christmas. However, the family refused to pay a ransom. His body was found 11 weeks after they were stolen.

Chaplin’s mother, O’Neill dies in 1991, the Hollywood Reporter said. Chaplin managed the Chaplin office in Paris for her siblings for a few years and sponsored a statue of her late father in Ireland. It was placed in an area where her family often went on vacation.

Chaplin was married to a businessman from Greece, Nikki Sistovaris from 1969 to 1977, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Their marriage ended with a divorce and Chaplin went to live with French actor Maurice Ronet until he died in 1983. She married again in 1989 to archeologist Jean-Claude Gardin until he died in 2013.

Chaplin is survived by her sons, Charly, Julien, and Arthur, according to the Hollywood Reporter. She is also survived by her siblings Victoria, Jane, Annette, Eugene, Christopher, Geraldine, and Michael.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

©2023 Cox Media Group