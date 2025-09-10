Charlie Kirk shot at Utah campus, reports say

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Turning Point” founder and political activist Charlie Kirk was apparently shot during an appearance at a Utah college campus.

Fox News said he was taken to a hospital.

The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed, CNN reported.

The Associated Press confirmed that there was a shooting on campus.

The Desert News reported that a suspect was in custody and that the campus was on lockdown with an alert sent to students.

Less than half an hour before the shooting, Kirk had posted to his X account, “WE. ARE. SO. BACK. Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour.”

Kirk, according to earlier reports, was supposed to host his “prove me wrong” table, allowing audience members to try to stump him, KSL reported.

He was scheduled to return to Utah on Sept. 30 for the same type of event at Utah State University, but thousands of people had signed a petition to stop him from visiting the campus, saying that his conservative viewpoints don’t align with the campus’s values of inclusivity.

The petition said, “Utah State University has consistently worked toward fostering an inclusive space for all its students and faculty. Letting a figurehead, whose speeches often seem to undermine the essence of inclusivity, use our beloved institution as a platform contradicts this mission," according to KSL.

A similar petition had been started before today’s visit to Utah Valley University, but had fewer than 1,000 signatures.

Check back for more on this developing story.

