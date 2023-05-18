Cheerleader shot, killed as she left overnight house party

Cheerleader killed leaving party A high school cheerleader in Arizona was shot and killed Saturday after leaving a house party, according to the Phoenix Police Department. (Josiah S/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A high school cheerleader in Arizona was shot and killed Saturday after leaving a house party, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officials responded to a shooting in Tolleson, a suburb of Phoenix, and found 17-year-old Desiree Rivas dead at the scene, according to KPNX-TV.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and several rushed to help Rivas, a cheer team member at Cesar Chavez High School.

The school confirmed Rivas’ death on social media.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I post about the tragic loss of our amazing friend, athlete, and student Desiree,” an Instagram post from the team reads. “Our hearts are broken into a million pieces. There will be extra counselors on campus tomorrow to help us all work thru this tremendous loss. May Dessy rest in peace and be surrounded by love and light. We love you, Desiree.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not released any possible motive.

During a Monday night vigil for Rivas, her father, Danny Rivas, called her “a beautiful person and amazing soul. She was a role model to everybody. She was one of the people you wanted to be around,” KPNX reports.

One neighbor, who spoke to AzFamily, said: ‘It’s just sad, you know, especially on Mother’s Day something like this happening. I was telling my kids, bullets doesn’t have a name on them. Bullets can go to anyone.’

Another neighbor said they heard, “Five, maybe six shots, two different guns, you know. It sounded pretty close.”