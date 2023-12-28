Cher Files for conservatorship for son Elijah Blue due to ‘severe’ substance abuse

Cher and Elijah Blue Allman FILE PHOTO: Cher and her son, Elijah Blue Allman, attend an award ceremony in 1994. The singer has filed for a conservatorship for her son due to substance abuse and mental health issues. (Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman due to his substance abuse and mental health issues, according to several media outlets.

Court records show that the singer is requesting to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate as he is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources.” According to People, the documents were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday.

Elijah Blue is the son of Cher and the late singer/songwriter Gregg Allman.

The filing goes on to say that a conservator is “urgently needed… to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury,” explaining that he is “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The filing addresses Allman’s estranged wife, Marie Angela King, saying she cannot be his conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

King alleged that Cher had hired four men to kidnap Allman from a hotel room to keep him from reconciling with her. On Nov. 30, 2022 — Allman and King’s wedding anniversary — King alleges that four men entered their New York hotel room and abducted Allman.

“I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him,” King wrote on social media. She claimed that one of the four men said “they were hired by petitioner’s mother,” adding: “Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman], who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

Cher denied she hired anyone to kidnap her son.